No one is afraid of your threats, Pawan tells YSRCP
- Asks police to maintain law and order strictly, providing maximum protection to women
- Asserts that YSRCP which terrorised people during its rule will not come to power again
- Explains the progress achieved by panchayat raj dept in the last one year
Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the YSRCP will not come to power again and warned that no one is afraid of leaders of some parties threatening and directed the officials to maintain law and order. He said highest security should be provided to women.
Addressing Suparipalana Toli Adugu programme organised in the occasion of completion of NDA government’s one year rule n Monday, the Deputy CM said people heaved a sigh of relief after NDA government came to power after ending the destructive rule of previous YSRCP government which terrorised the people who became helpless at that time.
The Deputy CM praised NDA government for introducing midday meal for students in the name of Dokka Sitamma and distributing school kits. Pawan gave details of progress in panchayat raj department during past one year. Stating that the NDA government is a good government but not a soft government for the law breakers, he gave a strong warning to those leaders who resort to threatening.