No rallies, celebrations allowed after counting process: Collector

Kurnool: Counting of votes will start at 8 am on June 4 in Rayalaseema University. Postal ballot votes will be counted first and from 8.30 am EVMs counting will be taken up, informed district Collector and Election Officer Dr G Srijana.

Addressing a press conference at the Collectorate conference hall on Thursday, Srijana informed that counting centres for eight constituencies in Kurnool district have been arranged at engineering, library and Life Science blocks in the University. Counting centres for Yemmiganur, Panyam, Kodumur and Alur Assembly segments were set up at engineering block, while counting centres of Kurnool and Adoni were set up at Life Science block and those of Mantralayam and Pathikonda constituencies were at Library block.

Counting centres of Kurnool Parliament postal ballot votes were arranged at Life Science blocks as random postal ballot votes have been registered from Kurnool and Panyam Assembly constituencies. With the permission of Election Commission, counting of postal ballot votes will be done in 19 halls at three blocks.

Collector Srijana said counting of Assembly segments in Kurnool Parliament will be done in 17 to 21 rounds; while that of Mantralayam segment will be completed in 17 rounds, Alur in 21 rounds and Panyam in 26 rounds. It will take minimum 20 minutes for each round. If everything goes as per time, counting may complete by 3.30 pm. Due to more number of rounds to Panyam constituency, it may continue up to 5.30 pm.

There will be a supervisor, counting assistant and micro observer at every EVM counting table and one supervisor, two counting assistants and one micro observer at every table for postal ballot counting. Around 1,100 staff were deployed for the counting duty and 75 per cent of them were gazetted officers, who were given training. Almost all arrangements for counting process were completed. Counting agents and staff were told strictly not to carry mobiles inside counting centres and to carry identity cards. Those, who fail to bring, will not be allowed.

A representative was appointed to extend round-wise information of every constituency. The Collector said Section 144 will be in force in the University premises. No shops will be allowed to keep open within 2 km and there is no permission for taking out rallies and celebrating the occasion after the results are out.

Assistant trainee Collector Challa Kalyani, DD Information and Public Relations Officer Jayamma and BV welfare officer Venkata Lakshmamma participated in the press conference.