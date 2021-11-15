NREGS fails to stop distress migration in Kurnool district

Kurnool (Alur): The aim of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) appears to have lost its purpose as the scheme is unable to check migrations from rural areas. Migrations are unstoppable in Kurnool district. Hundreds of villages in Adoni revenue division have worn a deserted look. Only elderly people are seen during morning hours and almost all doors could be seen locked. Migration levels are increasing with every passing year in Kurnool district. According to a source, nearly five lakh people have already moved out of the district. Spiraling cost of living and minimum wages under NREGS could be said to be the main reasons for villagers moving to faraway places in search of livelihood. As per the government scheme, a maximum of Rs 200 per day is being paid. The district average for daily wage is Rs 150 and the amount is also not paid daily. Due to fewer amounts, the villagers are migrating to faraway places where they could earn more and get the amount on an everyday basis or at the weekend.

Prevailing drought conditions are only adding to the woes of migrants comprising agriculture labourers and small farmers joining the queue. Nearly five lakh people have moved out from Kurnool district recently from Alur, Pathikonda, Dhone, Yemmignoor, Kodmur, Adoni and Mantralayam constituencies. Thousands of students discontinuing their education too moved out with their families. The youth have gone to work at industries and construction sites in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, and Bellary, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and other parts of India. Venkappa, Jana Sena party, Alur constituency in-charge told The Hans India that the government has totally failed to provide works under NREG Scheme. Unable to get a handful of works, the villagers are forced to migrate to faraway places. He said the villagers of Neraniki, Neraniki Thanda, Kothapeta and others have left the villages with kith and kin. The officials though aware of the migrations that take place during every year, are least bothered to mitigate the issue.

He further said in a recent officials meeting, District Collector P Koteshwara Rao ordered the officials to concentrate on preventing migrations. But the orders are on the cards instead of taking a shape. He also said that similar situations were also seen in Kosigi mandal. Almost all doors, except a few, were seen with locks hung on the doors. He said the officials should hold awareness camps to educate people and the disadvantages if they take their children with them.

Drought Water Management Agency (DWMA) Project Director Amarnath Reddy told The Hans India that they have taken necessary steps to stop the migrations. Works under NREGS is being provided on daily basis. He told he is having the village wise data on the works being provided. He thrashed the allegations that works are not being provided under the NREGS.