NRI from Guntur invents technology for school safety

Guntur: Tallam Sahil (17), hails from Amaravati mandal of Guntur district pioneered two software innovations, that have phenomenal impact in his Indian and American communities living in California, the USA.

Sahil is now an NRI and has deep roots with Guntur district. He was grown up in California State and sharpened his research in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with the help of drones. He has been working to forge a seed alliance between the field and the seed. He also did research on the public safety, particularly in educational institutions as gun culture is very common in California.

He noted the need for close surveillance and security arrangements in schools, as he had been in an area accustomed to gun culture.

After series of incidents in USA, he created a software that could detect anyone on the school campus with a firearm, such as a gun or a pistol or anything unusual. He set up such a school camera system and was praised by the faculty. Software-based micro-camera system was unveiled at San Ramon Dougherty Valley High School in California, where he studied, as an "integrated object detection project".

A connected camera scans and sniffs out any dangerous deadly weapon that can be secretly hidden by people roaming the designated area. He honed his mind with his first invention and continuing his research on public safety and drones that are useful in the field of agriculture.