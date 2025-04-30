NSU delegation participates in YUGM at Bharat mandapam

Tirupati: National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, Academic Dean Prof Rajanikanth Shukla, and former Registrar Prof RJ Ramashree took part in the ‘YUGM’ – a collaboration aimed at advancing future technologies for a developed India – programme held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event was organised by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Vidwan Foundation.

The programme focused on implementing innovative initiatives and advancing academic development within universities. Speaking at the event, Prof Krishnamurthy described the experience as both inspiring and instructive, adding that the programme served as a roadmap for setting new trends in the field of Sanskrit.

Faculty and officials of the university extended their congratulations to the participating delegates for representing NSU at the prestigious national forum.