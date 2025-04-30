Live
- SP leaders sound like Pak spokesmen: Yogi
- This is time of war, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij
- Stubble burning: Farmers to lose govt benefits, MSP
- 'Delhi Fee Act' to curb arbitrary hikes in schools
- YS Jagan expresses deep shock over devotees' deaths at Simhachalam temple
- AP CM expresses grief over deaths in Simhachalam
- Shaurya Chakra awardee J&K cop's mom to be deported to Pak
- Kalki Koechlin: I’ve grown up with so many different influences
- Soha Ali Khan reveals a fascinating story about mother Sharmila Tagore’s words of wisdom
- “Cricket is a religion — but this is the future”: Mandira Bedi joins the e-cricket movement
NSU delegation participates in YUGM at Bharat mandapam
Tirupati: National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, Academic Dean Prof Rajanikanth Shukla, and former Registrar Prof...
Tirupati: National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, Academic Dean Prof Rajanikanth Shukla, and former Registrar Prof RJ Ramashree took part in the ‘YUGM’ – a collaboration aimed at advancing future technologies for a developed India – programme held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event was organised by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Vidwan Foundation.
The programme focused on implementing innovative initiatives and advancing academic development within universities. Speaking at the event, Prof Krishnamurthy described the experience as both inspiring and instructive, adding that the programme served as a roadmap for setting new trends in the field of Sanskrit.
Faculty and officials of the university extended their congratulations to the participating delegates for representing NSU at the prestigious national forum.