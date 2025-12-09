NSU sexual abuse case sparks national outcry in Parliament

Tirupati: The sexual abuse case at National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati has drawn national attention after a woman MP from Telangana raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on Monday. She questioned the government about the safety of women students in universities and demanded strict action against those accused of exploiting a poor student.

The issue gained more momentum when two MPs, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka of Congress from Odisha’s Koraput and Dr M Gurumoorthy of YSRCP from Tirupati, submitted adjournment motions asking for a detailed discussion. It is still not known whether these motions will be accepted.

In the Lok Sabha, Warangal Congress MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya described how a 22-year-old student from Odisha filed a complaint against two assistant professors at NSU. She criticised the gap between the government’s promises about women’s safety and what students actually face on campuses.

Referring to Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, she said that what is happening in educational institutions goes against the idea of protecting and empowering girls. She urged the government to take real steps to safeguard girl students, especially those from Scheduled Castes and economically weaker families, who are more vulnerable to exploitation.

The MP also raised concerns about drug abuse on university campuses. She pointed out earlier reports of banned substances found at NSU and asked what steps the Centre planned to take to curb drug use in higher education institutions. She stressed the need for better monitoring systems.

Meanwhile, during a debate in the Lok Sabha on 150 years of Vande Mataram, MP Gurumoorthy mentioned the NSU sexual abuse case. He said this incident hurts the ‘soul of the nation,’ especially at a time when the country is celebrating 150-year milestone of Vande Mataram.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kavya said that ST women already face many challenges to pursue higher education, and incidents like this can deeply affect the hopes of underprivileged students, who want to progress academically.

MP Gurumoorthy said the incident has tarnished the reputation of Tirupati. He also recalled that 20 packets of ganja were seized during hostel checks last year, showing a complete failure of campus security. The exposure of students—especially girls and those from marginalised sections—to drugs and unsafe environments is deeply troubling, he said. He urged the Centre to order a high-level inquiry, punish the guilty, strengthen campus security, and ensure a drug-free environment.

The police investigation has gained pace in the case. District SP L Subba Rayudu has appointed DSP M Bhaktavatsalam as the investigating officer, assisted by two women Sub-Inspectors.

A police team has reportedly travelled to Odisha to record the survivor’s detailed statement, which is expected to clarify the allegations of sexual exploitation, blackmail, and attempts to cover up the case within the university. It is still unclear when the survivor will be able to return to her studies. Senior officers are monitoring the probe, and more statements are likely to be recorded in the coming days.