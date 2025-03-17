NTPC aims for big expansion plans in southern region

Visakhapatnam: Setting an ambitious target of making its presence strong in the southern region, NTPC Limited plans to expand the capacity of Telangana Thermal Power Station with a proposed 800 X 3 MW, summing up to 2,400-MW capacity.

With power purchase agreement nearing finalisation, the stage two of the project will be taken up with an investment approval of Rs 29,000 crore. If things go as planned, the proposed expansion project is expected to be completed in the next five years.

Already 1,600-MW (800X2) unit is in operation, the proposed expansion project is taken up with coal from Singareni Collieries Company Limited and water from the Yellampalli reservoir.

With steps for the project gaining momentum, it is estimated to take a few more years to get completed in a phased manner.

Currently, the coal-based power plant of Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station, owned and operated by the NTPC, is considered as the largest power generating station with an installed-capacity of close to 4,780-MW.

But, once the Telangana expansion project gets operational, the 2,600-MW coal-fired power plant of the Ramagundam Super Thermal Power Station plus the Telangana Thermal Power Station’s expansion plan would cross 6,600-MW installed capacities.

As per Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014, NTPC was mandated to set-up a 4,000-MW coal-fired power plant in Telangana. Accordingly, the NTPC commissioned 1,600-MW (2 X 800-MW) Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in stage-I in 2023-24. “With investment approval sanctioned for Rs.29,000 crore for setting up the 2,400-MW (3x800-MW) plant, the target is to complete the proposed project by 2032,” informs Sameer Sharma, Executive Director and Head of Project, NTPC Limited.

Following the expansion plans of the Telangana power project, the total capacity of both Ramagundam plus Telangana projects will be 6,600-MW thermal and 110-MW solar power. “Both put together, the projects will become the largest power plant in the country, surpassing Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station,” Sameer Sharma elaborates.

NTPC Ramagundam, a pit-head thermal power station, third in the series of super thermal power stations, was set up by the NTPC Limited.

Originally conceived with a 2,600-MW capacity, it was commissioned in three different phases.

In 2014, a 10-MW solar PV plant was installed. Further in 2022, 100-MW floating solar plant was built on the balancing reservoir, India’s largest floating solar plant project endowed with not just advanced technology but also eco-friendly features.