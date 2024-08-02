NTR Bharosa pensions distributed across State

Vijayawada: NTR Bharosa pensions were distributed across the State on Thursday, the first day of August month, as assured by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu before the elections.

Ward and village secretariat staff visited the residences of the beneficiaries and handed over the pensions. District Collectors issued strict orders to the staff to start the distribution of pensions by sharp 6 am and complete it as early as possible.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu distributed the pension at K Gundumala Village in Madakasira mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday. By evening more than 98 per cent pensions were distributed in the State.

The elderly people received social security pensions of Rs 4,000 and physically challenged persons received Rs 6,000. The State government has made arrangements for the distribution of pensions and to complete on August 1 at any cost.

People’s representatives, District Collectors, Joint Collectors, municipal commissioners, corporators and others participated in the distribution of pensions and interacted with the elderly people.

The beneficiaries were overjoyed to receive the pension of Rs.4,000 as assured by the NDA leaders Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.