NTR Bharosa pensions to be distributed on Dec 31: Collector Venkateswar

Tirupati: In a proactive move, the State government has announced that the January pensions under NTR Bharosa Social Security scheme will be distributed a day early, on December 31, 2024. Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that the decision was made to avoid delays caused by New Year celebrations. New pensions approved in December for individuals, whose spouses passed away in November 2024, will also be distributed this time.

The pensions, which would typically be disbursed on January 1, will now be distributed directly at beneficiaries’ doorsteps starting at 6 am on December 31. For those unable to collect their pensions on this date, alternative arrangements have been made to distribute the payments on January 2, 2025.

The district administration aims to disburse Rs 112.59 crore to 2,63,995 pensioners in January. Collector Venkateswar highlighted the importance of achieving 100 per cent disbursal on December 31. He instructed the officials to personally inform all beneficiaries about the revised schedule and to ensure the distribution process begins promptly at 6 am.

The Collector also announced that any arrears from previous months would be included in the January disbursements. Many pensioners have expressed their appreciation for the government’s decision to advance the payments, viewing it as a thoughtful gesture for the New Year.

The Collector urged the MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners to oversee the process meticulously to prevent any errors. He reiterated the need for efficient communication and coordination among the staff to ensure a seamless distribution.