NTR dist targets 18.5% annual growth across all sectors

Vijayawada: Setting an ambitious roadmap in line with the State’s Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha said the district administration is implementing robust action plans across all sectors, with a target of achieving 18.5 per cent annual growth.

He said the district has also emerged as No 1 in the state by securing an 83 score on 315 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) monitored across various departments. “With the same spirit, we are working to stay ahead in every indicator and ensure faster, inclusive development,” he said.

The 77thRepublic Day celebrations were held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Monday. For the first time after the formation of the NTR district, district collector Lakshmisha unfurled the national flag. He received the guard of honour and inspected the parade presented by the police and other contingents. NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, joint collector S Ilakkiya, DCP Krishna Kanth Patel and other senior officials attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Lakshmisha recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and stressed that the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar laid the foundation for a strong democratic nation by ensuring equal rights and opportunities to all citizens.

Explaining the district’s growth strategy, the collector said the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) at Enikepadu is giving a fresh boost to the startup ecosystem by promoting emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Valley, Agritech, Health Tech, Food Tech, and Edu Tech, while creating sustainable employment opportunities for youth.

He said the government’s poverty eradication drive through the P4 programme was launched in the district at Muppalla village of Nandigama mandal, and it has already connected 98,408 Bangaru families with 5,401 mentors to help them become financially stable and self-reliant. To strengthen the last-mile delivery of welfare schemes, the district has launched innovative initiatives like AI-4-SURE to train women Self Help Groups to use modern technology for marketing their products globally. On agriculture, he said efforts are being made to ensure best practices through GAP certification-linked programmes and digital services such as Manamitra WhatsApp governance, e-Panta, farm mechanisation support, and other mobile-based advisory platforms. Highlighting tourism initiatives, he said the Andhra Taxi App has been introduced to provide safe and affordable travel services, along with one-day to four-day tourism packages, and training has been given to youth as tourist guides.