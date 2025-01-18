NTR name represents self-respect of the Telugu people; Chandrababu

In a heartfelt tribute during the NTR death anniversary meeting held in Maidukuru, YSR district, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu lauded Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) as a leader who will forever hold a cherished place in the hearts of the Telugu people. Naidu emphasized NTR’s relentless commitment to the self-respect and upliftment of the Telugu community.

Garlanding NTR’s statue, Chandrababu reflected on the late leader's legacy, stating, “NTR does not signify just three letters; it represents the self-respect of the Telugu people and a sweet memory cherished by the poor. He was the only leader who believed that governance is not about rulers but about serving the people.” He also highlighted NTR’s efforts in providing solid housing for the underprivileged.

In addition to his tribute, Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to introduce “WhatsApp governance” by the end of the month. “If you need assistance, simply send us a message. There will be no need to visit government offices to resolve your issues. We're implementing systems to deliver solutions directly to you,” he stated, promising a more accessible and responsive governance model.