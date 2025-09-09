Live
Nuclear Science Expo inaugurated
Vijayawada: PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College has launched a five-day science exhibition on nuclear science, the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh. The event, organised by the college’s Department of Physics, aims to showcase India’s advancements in science and technology.
Krishna University Vice-Chancellor, Prof K Ramji, who was the chief guest, highlighted India’s growing scientific prowess, noting that other nations are now looking to India for training in fields like space and defence. Prof Ramji said that India’s legacy of scientific excellence, rooted in ancient universities like Nalanda and Takshashila, is being carried forward through the nation’s skill and innovation.
Principal Dr Meka Ramesh spoke about how science has revolutionised sectors like food and medicine.
The college convener, Nimmagadda Lalithaprasad, announced that the exhibition is part of the college’s golden jubilee celebrations.
Dr T Srinivasa Krishna, Head of the Physics Department, said he expects over 7,000 visitors, surpassing the 6,000 who attended last year’s plasma exhibition.
Jalaja Madanamohan, Head of Technology and Public Coordination at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), and Scientific Officer K Parthipan and others participated. The exhibition will run until September 12.