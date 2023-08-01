Nupur Ajay assumed charge as JC

  • Menu
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: S. Nupur Ajay, IAS Officer assumed charge as Joint Collector of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema District on Tuesday.

On this occasion, firstly she met District Collector Himanshu Shukla. Nupur is a 2018 batch IAS officer from Maharashtra. She has till now worked as a joint secretary in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration of the state and came as JC of Konaseema district on transfer.

District Revenue Officer CH Satthibabu, Collectorate Administrative Officer Kasi Visveswara Rao, Civil Supplies District Manager S. Sudha Sagar, DSO A. Paparao, DEO Kamala Kumari, Agriculture Officer A. Bosu Babu, DPRO K. Lakshmi Narayana gave a warm welcome.

