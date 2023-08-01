Live
- Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill: Huge gap between what Modi claims and does, says Congress
- 'There is no law and order left': Supreme Court slams Centre, state on Manipur violence
- NIa searches 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana in attack on UK Indian HC office
- Tharoor alleges his microphone was switched off when he raised objections on Delhi Services Bill in Lok Sabha
- Janhvi Kapoor in confusion to act alongside Ram Charan
- Sushmita Sen’s Intriguing Teaser For “Taali” Revealed
- Transport Minister launched various KSRTC programmes on its 62nd Foundation Day
- Bahanaga train tragedy: 29 bodies yet to be identified
- Nora asked to date star heroes to bag offers
- They may pass the Bill in the Lok Sabha, but in the Rajya Sabha the opposition has the numbers to topple it – Sanjay Singh
Nupur Ajay assumed charge as JC
S. Nupur Ajay, IAS Officer assumed charge as Joint Collector of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema District on Tuesday.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: S. Nupur Ajay, IAS Officer assumed charge as Joint Collector of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema District on Tuesday.
On this occasion, firstly she met District Collector Himanshu Shukla. Nupur is a 2018 batch IAS officer from Maharashtra. She has till now worked as a joint secretary in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration of the state and came as JC of Konaseema district on transfer.
District Revenue Officer CH Satthibabu, Collectorate Administrative Officer Kasi Visveswara Rao, Civil Supplies District Manager S. Sudha Sagar, DSO A. Paparao, DEO Kamala Kumari, Agriculture Officer A. Bosu Babu, DPRO K. Lakshmi Narayana gave a warm welcome.
