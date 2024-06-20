Officials asked to conduct sanitation drive

Ongole : Ministerfor Social Welfare, Disabled and Old Aged Welfare, ward and village secretariats, and volunteers Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that development and welfare, is top priority in Prakasam district.

After the meeting the district officials, the minister along with Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, BN Vijay Kumar, Kandula Narayana Reddy, Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, Muthumula Ashok Reddy participated in a review meeting organised on the drinking and irrigation water, and the departments of health, sanitation, agriculture, and education.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister said that the government is committed to solve drinking and irrigation water crisis permanently in the district.

He instructed officials to repair the cement roads cut for the laying of pipelines, as per the rules and regulations and asked concerned officers to prepare proposals for the linking of Musi and, Paleru rivulets to the Veligonda project. Officials are asked to conduct sanitation drives to stop spreading of dengue and malaria, clean drains regularly and advised the secretariats and the health departments to work in coordination. He warned action against people who are taking pensions by submitting fake disability certificates.

As the Central Government Drought Assessment Committee is touring the district on Thursday, the minister asked the agriculture officers to prepare full details on the victim farmers and their loss and take them to the notice of the committee members.