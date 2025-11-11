Officials asked to speed up house construction for beneficiaries

Anakapalli: District Collector Vijaya Krishnan participated in the ‘bhoomi puja’ organised for the construction of houses to the beneficiaries of Mulaparru and Patimidu villages as part of the relief and rehabilitation (R&R) package here on Monday.

The Collector directed the officials to complete basic facilities in the Relief and Rehabilitation Colony at the earliest so that they could be readied to handover to beneficiaries.

Further, Vijaya Krishnan instructed the APIIC and revenue officials to complete the construction of houses within the stipulated time and hand them over to the beneficiaries.

She advised that there should be no compromise in the quality of house construction.

Narsipatnam RDO VV Ramana, Tahsildar T Narasimha Murthy, APIIC deputy zonal manager Kishore, public representatives and others participated in the programme.