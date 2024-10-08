Officials told to address problems locally

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi highlighted the importance of mandal and divisional level officials addressing public issues at their respective levels. She urged officials to create an environment where citizens do not have to escalate their problems to the district level for local solutions.

During a Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) session on Monday at the Collectorate, she received petitions from the public regarding various issues.

After gathering these petitions, the Collector held a Zoom conference with relevant revenue and mandal-level officials, emphasising the need for focused attention on resolving community problems.

She questioned why issues that can be addressed at the mandal or division level are being brought to the district. A total of 58 applications related to revenue, 25 from the Panchayat Raj department, 16 from the home department, 8 from Civil Supplies, 7 from RWS, and 27 from other departments were received.

Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu, District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, District Planning Officer L Appalakonda, and other district officials participated in the petition collection process.