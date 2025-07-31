Officials told to focus on boosting revenue sources

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner (FAC) P Prasanthi directed officials to focus on enhancing the revenue sources of the municipal corporation. She held a review meeting with RMC officials at the Collector’s camp office on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector stated that increased revenue would significantly contribute to the city’s development. She said that the corporation collected Rs 88 crore through property tax last year and instructed the officials to achieve at least a 10% increase this year. She directed them to complete the ongoing house-to-house survey within a week and begin measures to raise the demand. The target is to achieve 65% collections by the end of September, she said.

She stressed the need to expedite already sanctioned development works and suggested that drainage construction should proceed simultaneously with road development. Bills related to completed works should be processed quickly, and utilisation reports should be submitted without delay, she added. RMC Superintending Engineer M Ch Koteswara Rao informed that the Liquid Waste Management Unit would be completed by December. The collector instructed that construction and demolition waste should be dumped only in designated municipal sites and that secretariat staff must closely monitor the issue.

She also stressed the importance of collecting feedback from beneficiaries on the quality, taste, and hygiene of food served at Anna Canteens. Reviewing sanitation and desilting works with public health officials, she ordered the city planning department to create vending zones to protect the livelihoods of street vendors while avoiding inconvenience to the public.

She expressed concern over unauthorised roadside vendors causing traffic disruptions and warned that negligence by officials in monitoring such activities would not be tolerated.

Additional Commissioner PV Ramalingeswar, MHO V Vinutha, Revenue Officers Ch Srinivasa Rao and Ravikumar, Manager MD Abdul Malik, Deputy City Planner Srinivasa Rao, and CMM Ramalakshmi were among the officials present.