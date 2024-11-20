  • Menu
Officials told to maintain quality in road works

Officials told to maintain quality in road works
Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi has directed officials to maintain quality standards for CC road works undertaken in villages through Palle...

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi has directed officials to maintain quality standards for CC road works undertaken in villages through Palle Panduga programme.

Collector inspected the works of CC roads undertaken in Malakacharla village of Denduluru mandal on Tuesday.

She said that the guidelines given in the construction of CC roads should be adopted by the authorities and the relevant authorities should monitor the road construction works from time-to-time.

She warned that if authorities are lax in the duty of conservation and ignore quality standards in the construction of CC roads, action will be taken against them.

Collector examined the material used in road construction, road width etc., She suggested that the road construction should be done without any complaints from the villagers.

Tahsildar, MPDO, Panchayat Raj, Dwama and other officials were present.

