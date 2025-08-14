Officials told to remain vigilant in view of heavy rains

Kurnool: In view of the ongoing heavy rains, Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed the official machinery to remain on high alert and take all precautionary measures to prevent untoward incidents.

Addressing a teleconference with sub-collectors, RDOs, tahsildars, MPDOs and irrigation officials on Wednesday, the Collector reviewed the situation and instructed officials to intensify inspections of reservoirs, tanks, low-lying areas and old bridges.

He noted that while rainfall in June and July was normal, August has so far recorded 146.5 mm — 27.8% above normal. Heavy rainfall was reported in Kurnool Urban, Kurnool Rural, Kallur, Chippagiri, Halaharvi, Alur, Maddikera, and Nandavaram mandals, with more downpours expected over the next few days.

The Collector ordered immediate inspection of Sunkesula, Gajuladinne and Pandikona reservoirs, and instructed tahsildars to take measures to ensure safety in riverbank areas. Inundated low-lying areas should be drained using motors, and villages must be kept free from stagnant water to prevent outbreaks of diseases. The District Public Health Officer was tasked with implementing anti-mosquito spraying and other sanitation drives, while MPDOs were told to coordinate with panchayat secretaries and EOPRDs to ensure proper hygiene in rural areas. Officials from the Rural Water Supply Department were directed to safeguard drinking water sources from contamination and transport water if necessary. The Collector also instructed the District Education Officer to declare holidays if rains make it unsafe for children to attend school. Officials were told to identify old, dilapidated houses and alert residents to relocate if necessary.

As part of the “Palleku Podam” (Let’s Go to the Village) programme scheduled for next week, special officers will visit villages to inspect sanitation, drinking water, anganwadi centres, schools and other civic amenities. Mandal and village-level officials must accompany them and be prepared with inspection reports in the prescribed proforma.

The teleconference was attended by Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, RDOs Sandeep Kumar and Bharat Naik, District Project Manager Anupama, Irrigation SE Bala Chandra Reddy, Rural Water Supply SE Nageswara Rao, DPHO Bhaskar, and other senior officials.

The Collector emphasised that coordinated efforts and swift response at every level are essential to tackle the challenges posed by the heavy rains.