Officials told to suspend BC hostel warden

Live
Highlights
Guntur: Minister for BC Welfare S Savitha expressed shock over death of BC hostel student Vatticherakuru Kishore who was studying class ninth and...
Guntur: Minister for BC Welfare S Savitha expressed shock over death of BC hostel student Vatticherakuru Kishore who was studying class ninth and drowned in the tank on Thursday. She instructed the officials to suspend the hostel warden immediately and directed the officials to take care of the inmates of the hostel.
She ordered for an inquiry into the incident and conveyed her condolence and sympathy to the bereaved family members. She said that it is the responsibility of the hostel employees to safeguard the students and warned that the government will take stern action against those who are negligent in discharging their duties. She directed the officials to take steps not to recur such things.
