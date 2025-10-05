Women power steering Kurnool and Nandyal towards progress - Dynamic leadership driving development with vision and compassion

Kurnool/Nandyal: In a striking example of empowerment and dynamic leadership, the districts of Kurnool and Nandyal have emerged as shining beacons of women-led governance. For the first time in recent history, a majority of key administrative positions in these districts are held by women officers, driving forward development with determination, empathy, and vision.

At the helm in Kurnool is Dr. A. Siri, who has very recently taken charge as the District Collector. Despite her short tenure, Dr. Siri has moved swiftly to address long-pending issues that have been slowing down development and public service delivery.

Her proactive approach is focused on understanding ground realities, streamlining governance, and implementing people-friendly solutions. From improving healthcare facilities and strengthening urban services to ensuring smooth distribution of essential commodities and stabilizing market prices, Dr. Siri has been working tirelessly to set things right and establish a culture of accountability and transparency.

Her direct interaction with citizens, self-help groups, and farmers reflects her people-first approach, fostering trust and confidence among the public. Even in a short span, Dr. Siri has shown that decisive leadership can create visible change, setting a strong foundation for Kurnool’s future progress.

In neighboring Nandyal, District Collector G. Raja Kumari is spearheading rapid growth through meticulous planning and community engagement. She has been instrumental in fast-tracking major infrastructure projects, expediting land acquisition for industrial investments, and strengthening rural connectivity, ensuring balanced and inclusive development. Her hands-on administration and accessibility have earned her wide appreciation among all sections of society.

Supporting this dynamic leadership is Dr. B. Navya, Joint Collector of Kurnool, who is known for her innovative use of technology to streamline welfare programs. Her efforts have significantly enhanced transparency and efficiency, ensuring that government benefits reach even the remotest households without delay.

On the agriculture front, R. Jaya Lakshmi, Secretary of the Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard, has been closely working with farmers to modernize market operations, introduce transparent auction systems, and guarantee fair prices and timely payments, thereby improving farmers’ incomes and livelihoods.

Adding further strength to the team, Jayamma, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Kurnool district, plays a vital role in bridging communication between the administration and the public. Her work ensures that government policies, welfare schemes, and development initiatives are effectively communicated to the people, enhancing awareness and encouraging active participation in district progress.

What makes this administrative landscape truly historic is that many district departmental heads including those in health, agriculture, law and order, education, revenue, transport, and social welfare departments are also women, creating a powerful network of empathetic and efficient governance.

Together, this exceptional leadership team is reshaping Kurnool and Nandyal into centers of progressive governance, where policies are driven by transparency, accountability, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

As these officers continue to tackle challenges and deliver visible results, the people of both districts are witnessing a transformation that promises sustainable and inclusive growth. Their collective leadership stands as a powerful example of how dynamic governance, driven by dedication and vision, can create a lasting impact — a true testament to the changing face of administration in Andhra Pradesh.