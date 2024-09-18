One boat weighing 40 ton trapped at Prakasam Barrage retrieved

In a remarkable turn of events, the arduous process to free heavy boats trapped at the Prakasam Barrage has borne fruit, with one boat, weighing approximately 40 tons, successfully removed from the water. The retrieval operation, led by engineers from Bechem Infra, gained momentum on the night of September 17, following the failure of multiple previous attempts.

The initial efforts to extract the boats were marred by setbacks; Plan A, which involved the use of two Bahubali cranes with a lifting capacity of 50 tons, proved ineffective. The boats remained stubbornly stuck near the gates of the barrage for eight consecutive days. Subsequently, Plan B was implemented, aiming to deploy scuba divers to dismantle the boats underwater, but this strategy also failed to yield results. Attempts to execute Plan C were abandoned as the Abbulu team admitted defeat.

Bechem Infra, which introduced a novel approach that employed a water loading system, leading to successful progress in retrieving the stranded vessels. On Tuesday night, engineers triumphantly pulled one of the heavy boats ashore, raising hopes that the remaining vessels would soon follow suit. Officials expressed optimism that additional recoveries would occur later today, marking the end of what had been a demanding eight-day operation.

As the challenging task of removing the boats continued, authorities expressed gratitude for the hard work and commitment displayed by the engineering teams. The successful removal of the boats has come as a relief, signifying the perseverance and ingenuity needed to tackle such formidable obstacles. Finally, the boats that had been stuck near the gates of the Prakasam Barrage are on the path to recovery.