  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

One dies after car creates havoc at Bapulapadu in Krishna district

One dies after car creates havoc at Bapulapadu in Krishna district
x
Highlights

A tragic road accident occurred on National Highway No. 16 at Kodurupadu in Bapulapadu Mandal of Krishna District, resulting in one fatality and five serious injuries.

A tragic road accident occurred on National Highway No. 16 at Kodurupadu in Bapulapadu Mandal of Krishna District, resulting in one fatality and five serious injuries.

According to the details, a car traveling from Hyderabad towards Kovvur crossed the divider at Kodurupadu and collided with an oncoming car. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the death of a 60-year-old man named Thomas from Kerala. Both cars involved in the accident were badly damaged.

Upon receiving the information, the Veeravalli police promptly arrived at the scene to examine the accident. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X