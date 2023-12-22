Live
One dies after car creates havoc at Bapulapadu in Krishna district
Highlights
A tragic road accident occurred on National Highway No. 16 at Kodurupadu in Bapulapadu Mandal of Krishna District, resulting in one fatality and five serious injuries.
According to the details, a car traveling from Hyderabad towards Kovvur crossed the divider at Kodurupadu and collided with an oncoming car. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the death of a 60-year-old man named Thomas from Kerala. Both cars involved in the accident were badly damaged.
Upon receiving the information, the Veeravalli police promptly arrived at the scene to examine the accident. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
