Ongole: Congress wants SC-monitored probe

Ongole: Former Union Dr Chinta Mohan appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognisance of the Mundra Port drug haul case and conduct a thorough inquiry as the CBI or ED has lost confidence of the people.

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, the Congress leader said that people have become slaves in the rule of two monarchs at the State and Centre.

Mohan said that Adani has the liberty to walk into the PM office at any time, and that is the reason no government agency like CBI or ED can do impartial investigation into the drug haul at Mundra port. He demanded the Supreme Court take cognizance of the incident and register a suo moto case for the investigation by the judges.

Mohan said that the poor, unemployed, youth, farmers, students and weaker sections in the State and country are leading a miserable life under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the prices of the essential commodities, including diesel and gas are skyrocketing but the income of the common public doesn't see a hike. He observed that the economic differences between people are rising day by day as people like Adani are earning Rs 1,000 crore a day while ordinary people are struggling to earn even Rs 100 in a day.

He said that the socialist model government in the time of Nehru created assets like public sector units for the development of the country with systematic five-year plan models. But today, he said, even the ministers, except Amit Shah, has no right to open their mouth in the cabinet meeting, and the Prime Minister is at liberty to do whatever he pleases. That is how the union government is selling out Vizag Steel Plant, Srihari Kota rocket launch station, railway stations at Nellore, Vijayawada and others, he explained.

He said that the Congress government constructed the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, Srisailam Project, Vizag Steel Plant, Sriharikota rocket launching centre, provided reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs for the welfare of the public, but the BJP failed to do any good to them.

The Congress senior leader alleged that nearly 80 lakh students in the state are not receiving any scholarships, mess bills, hostel fees, including the fees reimbursement for the last two years, as Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to provide them in time. But the Chief Minister is trying to please the BJP by offering feed to cows at Tirupati, and neglecting the basic needs of the public in the name of implementation of Navaratnalu. He demanded the government to transfer the fees, scholarships, hostel fees, mess charges and cosmetic charges to the accounts of the 80 lakh students by November 1, or prepare for an agitation.