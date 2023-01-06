Ongole getting ready to welcome 'Veera Simha Reddy' for pre-release

Ongole (Prakasam District): Fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna, TDP workers and cinephiles from Ongole and surrounding places are making arrangements to welcome the Tinseltown stars to the land of galaxy granite, for the pre-release event of movie Veera Simha Reddy, on Friday.

Shreyas Media Group chairman G Srinivas Rao said in a press meet here that the pre-release event will be held at Arjun Infra layout on the outskirts of Ongole town, near Kalvari temple from 6 pm to 9.30 pm on Friday.

He said the star cast including Balakrishna, Shruti Hasan, director Malineni Gopichand, and others will attend the programme, in which music directors SS Thaman, Sivamani and other artistes will perform for 45 minutes. Informing that people with passes only will be allowed, he requested people not to bring children and elderly to the programme.

District Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao stated that certain traffic restrictions will be imposed from Friday afternoon. He informed that vehicle parking was set up at Agriculture Market Committee Yard coming from Kothapatnam, Guntur, Chirala, Nellore and Kavali directions and advised them to approach the place by using the underpass at KIMS Hospital. He said vehicles coming from Kurnool, Chimakurthy and Kadapa side should be parked at Mangamma College.

While returning, vehicles parked at AMC should go towards Throvagunta and take a U-turn at under passage at Throvagunta flyover if they have to go towards Kothapatnam, Chirala, Nellore and Kavali, without entering the town. Vehicles parked at Mangamma college should take Kurnool flyover road to retreat from the event, he added.

People, who are not attending the event, but coming to Ongole town from Vijayawada, Guntur and Chirala, should take flyover at KIMS Hospital and proceed onto the service road of Koppolu flyover to enter town through Kothapatnam road flyover. He instructed the people travelling to Guntur, Vijayawada or Chirala from the town to utilise the same route for exit. The Additional SP said that the people coming from Kurnool, Nellore or Kavali side to take the bypass and enter the flyover near Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital and proceed ahead through the Koppolu flyover. He said that they are deploying enough police personnel for the event and requested the public to cooperate for the safe conduct of the event.