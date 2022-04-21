Ongole: HRCI to help people with psychological issues

Ongole: The South India region chairman of Human Rights Council of India, an NGO working for the protection of legal rights of poor and distressed people on humanitarian grounds, Shaik Khalifatulla Basha, announced that they are also trying to resolve the issues related to the people suffering from psychological problems, in legal boundaries and help them have a respectable life guaranteed by the Constitution.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Khalifatulla Basha announced that following the orders of the national chairman, Haji Shaik, they are appointing Alugunuri Vijaya Kumar as the working chairman for Telangana State. He handed over the appointment order to Vijaya Kumar and advised him to strive to provide legal access to the poor people in Telangana State.

He announced that they are conducting an eye medical camp in Anantapur on April 25, and planning to get eye surgeries done for 25 people.

Jana Sena Party Prakasam district president Shaik Riyaz appreciated HRCI for protecting the rights of poor people and promised their cooperation with the HRCI team.

Vijaya Kumar thanked Khalifatulla Basha for appointing him as the working chairman for Telangana and pledged to be available to the needy and serve the poor and distressed people.