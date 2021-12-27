Ongole: Kabaddi teams for State-level juniors tournament selected

Ongole: Prakasam district Kabaddi Association has organised selections for the district boys and girls teams to play at the 48th State-level Juniors' tournament, at DRRM High School here on Sunday.

As many as 200 boys and 100 girls from all over the district were selected based on their performance. The selectors announced that the teams will participate in 48th State-level Juniors' tournament scheduled to be held from January 12 to 15 in Ongole.

QIS college society chairman Nidamanuri Nageswara Rao, Prakasam Engineering College chairman Kancharla Ramaiah, Saraswathi College correspondent AV Ramanareddy, chief coach Rajarajeswari, district Olympic Association secretary Boddu Subbarao, international Kabaddi player and DSP A Venugopal, district Kabaddi association president Kurra Bhaskara Rao, PET and PDs association state secretary Y Seenaiah and others also checked the selection process and also felicitated the district girls team members, who won third place at 31st Andhra inter-district Kabaddi championship held at Orvakal in Kurnool district recently.