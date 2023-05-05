Ongole: MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy says he is targeted by seniors in own party

Ongole : MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy alleged that he is being the victim of pot-shots by people incited by one or more seniors in his own YSR Congress Party.

He said that he is committed to the party as YS Rajasekhara Reddy gave him a political career and it is responsibility of the high command to take action on the people tarnishing his and the party’s reputation.

After resigning from the role of party coordinator position, Balineni reached Ongole on Friday morning and was received by his fans and followers. Speaking to media along with his son Praneeth Reddy in the evening, Balineni said that he is vexed being the target of persons in no way related to him.

He alleged that some persons are making false allegations against him that he is involved in hawala racket, corruption and misusing power, or that his son involving in party affairs.

He said that they are trying to please other leaders in the party, by targeting him and creating tough situations. He felt that the Opposition party leaders are somewhat better than some people in his own party.

Balineni said that he didn’t lose control of the Ongole constitution, but was saddened to see people brought by him into the party in other constituencies are ganged up against him.

He thrashed the rumours of quitting YSRCP and said that he will continue with the same. He said that he is unable to participate in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme being the regional coordinator for other districts. So, he claimed to resign from the party position, to focus more on the constituency and to participate in the Gadapa Gadapaku programme.