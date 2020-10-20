Ongole: PACE students bag national merit scholarships

Ongole: Twelve second year engineering students of PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences secured ONGC merit scholarships basing on the Intermediate marks and five more are in the waiting list, said Maddisetti Sridhar, college secretary and correspondent.

Addressing the media, the correspondent said that the selected students would get Rs 48,000 per annum under the merit scholarship programme of the ONGC. He said that the scholarship committee of the college brings awareness among the students to apply and secure the scholarships.

College principal Dr M Srinivasan said that so far 212 students of their college secured merit scholarships worth 2.5 crore. He congratulated the students for their achievement.

Vice-Principal Dr GVK Murthy, AO M Ramana Babu, EEE head and convener of the scholar committee Dasari Prasad, coordinator Ch Sai Kumar and H&S head M Ravindra were also present.