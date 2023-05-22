Ongole: People advised to lock Aadhaar biometrics to avoid cyber criminals

Ongole(Prakasam district): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg warned the public against sharing their Aadhaar numbers and biometrics with unknown persons and advised them to lock the biometrics through the UIDAI website.

The SP said in a statement here on Sunday that the cybercriminals are targeting bank customers by collecting their Aadhaar data in various ways and cloning their biometrics like fingerprints to withdraw cash from their accounts. The SP advised the public to use masked Aadhaar cards downloaded from the UIDAI website and lock their biometrics by logging into the Aadhaar app or on the portal. If locked, she explained that every time they use the Aadhaar number and fingerprint, they need to authenticate the transaction with an OTP received at their registered mobile number. She also warned the public not to enter their Aadhaar information on suspicious websites or reveal to any person unless they are required.

Malika Garg advised the public to contact the cybercrime helpline 1930 or register a complaint at the national cybercrime reporting portal https://cybercrime.gov.in if they are suspicious of any transaction or an organization or a person, immediately.