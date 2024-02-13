Ongole: SP Malika Garg accorded warm farewell

Ongole: Prakasam district police personnel extended a warm farewell to SP Malika Garg, who was transferred to Tirupati after serving the district for about two years and seven months, and made her unique impact on the lives of the people and the personnel.

The police organised a farewell parade in honour of the outgoing SP at the Police Parade Grounds here on Monday and felicitated her. Later, the officers and the staff pulled the open-top vehicle from the parade ground to her camp office, while showering flowers all the way.

Speaking on the occasion, Malika Garg said that she can’t forget the support of the police personnel, the press and the people during her tenure of two years and seven months. She thanked her superiors and subordinates for extending their cooperation in maintaining law and order, control of crimes, bandobust, emergency services, good trial management, election duty, missing mobile tracking, control of accidents, enforcement and others.

She said for her success, the credit goes to everyone right from the home guards to the additional SPs. Though she is being transferred to another district, she said that she would remember the staff and assured them that she would be available to them, if necessary.

Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, Additional SP (Crimes) SV Sridhar Rao, Additional SP (AR) Ashok Babu, DSPs, CIs, RIs, and SIs also participated in the

programme.