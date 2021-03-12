X
Ongole: Trikundatmika Yagnas, celestial weddings performed

Mathampalli Dakshinamurthy performing Srilakshmi Narayana celestial wedding in Ongole on Friday
The Maha Mrityunjaya, Maha Dhanwantari and Maha Chandi yagnas, which started as part of the Maha Sivaratri celebrations on March 11 at the Santhapet Saibaba temple, concluded on Friday with the Maha Purnahuti

Ongole: The Maha Mrityunjaya, Maha Dhanwantari and Maha Chandi yagnas, which started as part of the Maha Sivaratri celebrations on March 11 at the Santhapet Saibaba temple, concluded on Friday with the Maha Purnahuti.

The former MLA of Ongole, Damacharla Janardhana Rao along with his wife Naga Satyalatha, Krishna Sai Granites proprietor Sidda Hanumantha Rao, Bhagiradha Chemicals MD Singavarapu Chandrasekhar and others along with their family members also participated in the programme and presented golden wrist band and appreciation memento to the priest Mathampalli Dakshinamurthy and his wife Savitramma.

As part of the conclusion of the yagnas, the priests performed the celestial wedding of Srilakshmi Narayana in the morning and of the Siva Parvathi in the evening, in a grand manner.

The temple president Alahari Chanchala Rao, Prakasam Zilla Rachayitala Sangham president Ponnuru Venkata Srinivasulu organised the events from the morning to the evening.

