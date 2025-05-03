Online betting racket busted, 11 arrested

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): Bobbili Police in the Vizianagaram district have successfully dismantled a cricket betting operation and arrested 11 individuals.

On Friday, SP Vakul Jindal, IPS, provided details about the case. The police discovered the betting den in a mango orchard located on the outskirts of Shivaramapuram village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bobbili Police Station. Musidipalli Divakar from Parvathipuram Manyam district is identified as the key figure in this illegal activity.

He gained administrative access to a betting app called ‘Radhe Exchange’ from a person named Niranjan Reddy in Bengaluru.

In an effort to expand the racket, Divakar recruited agents across the Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Visakhapatnam districts, offering them commissions to attract local youth to the betting app. These agents promoted the app via WhatsApp links and operated under a structured betting scheme.

Further investigations revealed that Divakar, along with Gundala Naveen and Eedubilli Santosh, had also secured administrative access to another app called ‘National Exchange’ in order to scale up their operations.

Approximately 200 individuals from the three districts were actively using these apps for online betting. Mahanti Ganesh, Samireddy Vasu, Kottangi Mohana Rao, Modadla Paidiraju, and Tati Shankar Rao served as agents, bringing more youth into the betting scheme. The agents received a 3% commission as well as half of the income generated from the betting activities.

The police seized a total of Rs 14, 02, 000 in cash, a laptop, a car, and 13 mobile phones during the operation. Bobbili DSP G Bhavya Reddy, CI K Satish Kumar, and others were present during the investigation.