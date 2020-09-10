Online platform for plasma donors launched in Nellore

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu formally launched the 'covidenquiry.com,' the online platform for plasma donors, here on Wednesday for immediate access to plasma donors. He also said that till now IRCS, Nellore, had collected 372 units of plasma and more than 100 patients were benefited with it.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said they had provided plasma therapy to more than 100 COVID-19 patients and the process yielded good results. He said people can check the details of plasma donors and COVID hospitals on covidenquiry.com.

"We have collected 372 units of plasma from COVID recovered patients. 400 ml of plasma is now being collected from each donor aged between 18 and 60 years only. Medical teams conduct all prerequisites before collecting plasma from the donors," said Chakradhar Babu.

Donors can provide plasma for every 15 days, he added. Measures would be taken to provide plasma to people with all blood groups in all Covid hospitals in the district, he said. He also stated that seven Sanchara Sanjeevani bus services have been deputed for collecting samples across the district.

Primary and secondary contacts have to be at home isolation at least for 10 days after consulting the medical staff, said the Collector. Chakradhar Babu said that they had been providing quality food to patients in all Covid hospitals. Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, Dr Sindhuja and others were present.