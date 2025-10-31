Open House organised for students

Bapatla: As part of the Police Commemoration Week observed from October 21 to 31, Bapatla district police conducted an Open House programme at district police headquarters on Thursday.

District SP B Umamaheswar inaugurated the event as chief guest and personally explained various police weapons, equipment, technical devices, and fingerprint collection tools to students. A large number of students from schools and colleges across Bapatla district attended the programme.

Officials demonstrated VIP security equipment, man-pack communication sets, police dog squad operations, body-worn cameras, Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) cameras, drone technology, Shakti team functions, cybercrime investigation methods, and One Stop Centre services.

SP Umamaheswara said, the programme aims to strengthen the relationship between police and public while educating youth about police duties and the sacrifices of martyred personnel.

The commemoration week featured memorial parades, essay and debate competitions, marathons, walkathons, and medical camps. A mega medical camp will be organised on Friday (October 31) for police personnel, their families, martyrs’ families, and district residents.