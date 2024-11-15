Open Network for Digital Commerce: Tirupati corporation to promote SHG groups products online marketing

Tirupati: The municipal corporation of Tirupati MCT) embarked on a massive exercise aimed to promote online marketing of SHG group products for providing more revenue to the women groups.

According the corporation setup a team exclusively to boost up the marketing of SHG group products using ONDC(Open Network for Digital Commerce) portal.

The ONDC portal was introduced by Government of India, creating a wider marketing facilities for the sellers including SHG, electrician, beautician, agriculture products, auto spares etc. The corporation decided to use the ONDC portal for the marketing of SHG group products.

The corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya said the team which was setup by corporation will takeup the responsibility of providing online marketing facility to the SHG products this include taking up the images of the products in an appealing manner, furnishing the details of the product, including its quality for uploading it on the "MY STORE" app for online marketing.

"Most of the women members of the SHG group though producing quality products they were unable to project them properly for want of technical knowledge in presenting the products in an attractive manner to get buyers.

"The team will take take care of providing all the details along with the images of the products in a clear manner. Which will help to boost the sale of the products through online, Mourya explained.

She said the buyer who purchase the SHG products will remit the amount online directly into the account of SHG women member helping her. Getting prompt payment and avoiding middle man.

The SHG groups in the city engaged in the production of a wide range of consumer products including food items , decorative and artistic items, dress materials and other products.

Preparing the women groups to market their products through the MY STORE app on the ONDC portal will help the women to sell their products nationwide to get more income commissioner said.

MEPMA(Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) Project Director Radhamma said efforts are on to motivate all the women groups engaged in the production of various consumer products to utilise the online marketing facility provided by the center, and state governments. She said the AP government appointed the APTPC (Andhra Pradesh Trade Promotion Corporation) Managing director as state level nodel officer to boost up online marketing of SHG group products.

She further said plans are afoot for a separate online facility for SHG groups and added that it will come into use in a month are two. This facility is named as "MEPMA WOW" will give impetus to the online marketing of SHG group products to generate more revenue by getting a wider market, she added.

It may be noted that in Tirupati district there are 12848 SHG groups and with a total 1,11, 883 women members.

So far 417 products on boarded, she informed and remaining products on boarded soon.