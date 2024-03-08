Opposition mounts against Etcherla MLA

Srikakulam: Dissent is mounting by day against the Etcherla YSRCP MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar. He has been facing strong opposition from his own party leaders in the constituency for the last one year.

Leaders from Ranastalam, Laveru, Etcherla and G Sigadam mandals previously organised several meetings against the MLA and passed a resolution and sent the same to the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding him not to allot seat to sitting MLA Kiran Kumar again.

But the Chief Minister is reportedly going to continue sitting MLAs in all Assembly constituencies in the district. But the rival group leaders are not accepting the CM’s decision and have decided to work against the party if their pleas are not heeded.

Followers of YSRCP Etcherla mandal parishad president M Chiranjeevi attacked another YSRCP Etcherla mandal level leader, Jarugulla Sankara Rao recently.

In the issue, police arrested the main accused persons and also Etcherla MPP Chiranjeevi who allegedly instigated the accused persons.

Here MLA Kiran Kumar belongs to Turpu Kapu community while arrested MPP Chiranjeevi belongs to Kalinga community and victim Sankara Rao belongs to Polinati Velama community. Here leaders and cadre of Polinati Velama feel that both MLA and MPP colluded and instigated their followers to attack Sankara Rao.

Against this backdrop, leaders and cadre of Polinati Velama community held a meeting at Bhagiradhapuram village in Etcherla mandal recently and passed a resolution to work against the MLA in coming elections.

On learning of this, dissident group leaders also joined the leaders and cadre of Polinati Velama community. They also reportedly discussed and decided to put up one among them as an independent candidate to defeat the sitting YSRCP MLA by way of splitting the party vote bank in the constituency.