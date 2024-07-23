  • Menu
Orientation programme for B Tech students held

Chirala: An orientation programme for the first year engineering students of St Ann’s College of Engineering & Technology was held on Monday.

The secretary of the college Vanama Rama Krishna and the correspondent Lakshmana Rao graced the occasion with their presence. The chief guest of the programme was Dr KVSG Muralikrishna, JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor.

He inaugurated the programme and addressed the students. He appreciated the college management for providing quality education and infrastructure to the students.

In his brief address to the students and parents, the Principal of the college Dr K Jagadeesh Babu expressed delight stating the college has achieved 100 percent admissions.

He highlighted various courses, facilities available for learning, recent placements of students, workforce and achievements of both students and faculty of the institution.

