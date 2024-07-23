Live
- Five districts on edge as Godavari flood water rises
- Pushpa Yagam held at Appalayagunta
- Sivanna sails through tough tide against YSRCP
- Godavari flood flows beyond the second warning level at Dowleswaram
- From industrialist to industries minister
- Victory never eluded Vegulla in Mandapet
- Sunil Kumar: A political journey beyond family ties
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 23 July, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 23 July, 2024
- Telangana Assembly sessions to behind today, KCR likely to attend
Just In
Orientation programme for B Tech students held
An orientation programme for the first year engineering students of St Ann’s College of Engineering & Technology was held on Monday.
Chirala: An orientation programme for the first year engineering students of St Ann’s College of Engineering & Technology was held on Monday.
The secretary of the college Vanama Rama Krishna and the correspondent Lakshmana Rao graced the occasion with their presence. The chief guest of the programme was Dr KVSG Muralikrishna, JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor.
He inaugurated the programme and addressed the students. He appreciated the college management for providing quality education and infrastructure to the students.
In his brief address to the students and parents, the Principal of the college Dr K Jagadeesh Babu expressed delight stating the college has achieved 100 percent admissions.
He highlighted various courses, facilities available for learning, recent placements of students, workforce and achievements of both students and faculty of the institution.