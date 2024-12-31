Outreach science initiative ‘LuDos’ launched

Visakhapatnam: In a step towards bridging the gap between theoretical science education and real-world applications, an innovative science outreach initiative ‘let us do science (LuDoS)’ was launched.

Supported by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology, GITAM School of Science introduced the project with an aim to foster hands-on learning and innovation among high school students.

The LuDoS project comprises a series of impactful activities, including 20 days of science exhibitions scheduled at various schools, 90 days of open lab facilities for schoolchildren, workshops for schoolteachers and student interns focusing on active experimentation.

The project investigator emphasised that the initiative aims to promote hands-on science learning, encourage high school students to connect school science with practical applications, and inspire creativity and innovation.

Workshops for high school science teachers and science exhibitions at school campuses are integral part of this program, alongside organising innovation competitions for schoolchildren.