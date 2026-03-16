Over 100 vehicles seized

Ongole: The Prakasam and Markapuram district police conducted large-scale Cordon and Search operations under Operation Vajraprahar on Sunday, targeting drug trafficking, criminal activities, and law enforcement, under the direction of SP V Harshavardhan Raju.

In Pamuru, CI M Srinivasarao led a team of two Circle Inspectors and 36 personnel, conducting searches across Ganesh Nagar, Virat Nagar, and DV Palem localities. A total of 82 motorcycles without valid documents or number plates were seized, and challans were issued to several owners. Simultaneously in Darsi, DSP B Lakshminarayana led searches across Auto Nagar and surrounding areas, deploying fingerprint identification devices to verify suspects. As many as 41 motorcycles lacking proper documentation were seized.

Following the searches, police organised awareness rallies under the slogan ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ (Say No to Drugs). Youth, traders, and residents pledged to eradicate ganja and combat drug abuse. Officials warned that drug use severely impacts education, employment, family life, and health. The public was urged to report suspicious drug-related activity to the AP Eagle Toll-Free Number 1972 or Dial 112, with full confidentiality assured for informants.