Over 75,000 houses to be built for SCs, STs and BCs in Nellore dist

Nellore: Over 75,000 houses will be constructed for the beneficiaries belonging to SC, ST and BC communities in the district.

Under the housing scheme, total 75,344 beneficiaries from SC, ST and BC communities would be covered.

Apart from 8,467 beneficiaries in Atmakur, 6,159 in Kandukur, 10,779 in Kavali, 8,696 Kovur, 6,690 Nellore City, 8,400 Nellore Rural, 19,267 Sarvepalle and 6,886 in Udayagiri were selected.

In a press release, Collector O Anand said that the government has issued GO RT NO 9 relating to the construction of houses on Tuesday.

He said that an additional assistance of Rs 75,000 for STs, Rs 50,000 for SCs and BCs would be provided. Earlier, each of the beneficiaries received an assistance of Rs 1.8 lakh.

Collector O Anand has appealed to the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity and realise their dream of owning a house.

The Collector has directed the housing department officials, MPDOs, engineering assistants and municipal commissioners to ensure the success of the housing programme by creating awareness among the beneficiaries.