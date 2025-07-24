P4 action plan for Tenali division unveiled

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar said the Government of Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a comprehensive strategy titled ‘P4-programme’ to eliminate poverty. He unveiled the Tenali division P4 Action Plan at a programme held at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he announced that a dedicated website with full details of the initiative will soon be launched: www.zeropovertyp4.ap.gov.in. He said that efforts are underway to engage NRIs and Tenali natives living in other regions, turning them into active partners in this mission.

He said through their support, employment opportunities will be created for more women and youth. As part of India’s Vision-2027, the coalition government aims to uplift 50-lakh families out of poverty by 2029 and added that this flagship initiative is a crucial step towards that goal. He emphasised that the P4 programme focuses on identifying and supporting economically backward communities and ensuring welfare and financial empowerment.

He said the primary objective of P4 is to transform the poor families into ‘Golden Families’.

He said in the Tenali Assembly constituency alone, 14,280 families have already been identified as ‘Golden Families.’ Of these, 376 volunteers have come forward to support 3,289 individuals, providing mentorship and direct assistance. After data verification, these beneficiaries will receive help with livelihood opportunities, education, agriculture, bank loans, medical aid for chronic illness among others.

He said a formal orientation session with these volunteer mentors will soon be conducted in Tenali. Tenali sub-collector Sanjana Simha, Tenali tahsildar Gopala Krishna, Kollipara tahsildar G Siddarth were among those who participated.