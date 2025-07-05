P4 Foundation launched to eradicate poverty by 2029

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday chaired the inaugural general body meeting of the Swarnandhra-P4 Foundation, signalling the official launch of a comprehensive programme aimed at making Andhra Pradesh a poverty-free state by 2029. The meeting, held at the Secretariat with ministers, public representatives, and officials joining via video conference, saw the Chief Minister finalise the P4 logo and lay out the strategic framework for its implementation.

After reviewing six proposed designs, the official P4 logo was approved. The Chief Minister directed extensive outreach measures to promote the logo and share success stories and case studies of ‘Bangaru Kutumbams’ that have benefited. He also emphasised adequate recognition for mentors.

To ensure widespread and effective execution, CM Naidu announced the formation of two central committees: a state-level executive committee and an advisory committee. Furthermore, P4 chapters will be established at both district and constituency levels. These chapters will comprise vice-chairmen of the Swarnandhra-P4 Foundation (including assigned ministers), public representatives, and government officials, ensuring a collaborative approach across all administrative tiers.

The immediate goal is to identify 1.5 million ‘Bangaru Kutumbams’ by August 15 and appoint 1,00,000 dedicated guides. These guides will provide continuous support, offering initial aid and ongoing mentorship. “It’s not enough to assist once; we need committed mentors who stay engaged,” the CM stressed. He urged the identification of mentors from diverse backgrounds, including NRIs, industry leaders, and philanthropists, who are already contributing to poverty alleviation.

“With P4, our vision is to eliminate poverty in the state by 2029. This isn’t an ordinary goal—it’s a battle we must win to make history,” declared Naidu. He highlighted that resolve can make the impossible possible and encouraged the adoption of evolving development paradigms such as PPP (Public-Private Partnership) models and new VGF (Viability Gap Funding) mechanisms to accelerate the state’s growth.

Each constituency aims to select 6,000–10,000 ‘Bangaru Kutumbams,’ presenting a significant opportunity for MLAs to serve their constituents directly.

The Chief Minister specifically lauded Bapatla district for its exemplary leadership in P4 implementation, attributing its success to the dedication of local representatives and the district collector. Ministers, public representatives, Swarnandhra-P4 Foundation vice-chairman Parivararao, and principal secretary chief secretary K Vijayanand were among the senior officials present at the meeting.