PACE records strong B Tech admissions

Ongole: PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences has once again demonstrated its strong appeal by securing excellent B Tech admissions through the AP EAPCET 2025 convener quota, as announced by the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Maddishetty Sridhar, College Secretary and Correspondent, extended his gratitude to all the students and parents who chose PACE during this year’s counselling.

He reaffirmed the college’s unwavering commitment to upholding the trust placed in them by providing high-quality education. Dr Sridhar further stated that the institution is dedicated to equipping students for successful careers.

“From the first year onwards, students will be provided with structured skill development programmes aimed at securing high-paying job opportunities,” he announced, highlighting PACE’s focus on enhancing student employability.