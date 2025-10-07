Paddy procurement to be conducted through RSKs

Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector DK Balaji said that paddy procurement for the ongoing Kharif season 2025-26 would be carried out through Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) to ensure that farmers receive the minimum support price (MSP). He advised farmers to maintain quality standards in their paddy produce to avail the MSP benefits.

On Monday, collector Balaji, along with joint collector M Naveen, assistant collector Farhin Jahed, Additional SP K Satyanarayana, and District Agriculture Officer N Padmavathi, unveiled a poster on paddy procurement for the Kharif season 2025-26 at the PGRS meeting hall in the Collectorate here.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Balaji said that the district administration would ensure MSP for all farmers selling their produce as per the prescribed norms. As per the MSP, Rs 2,369 per quintal would be offered for the common variety, which amounts to Rs 1,793 per 75-kg bag, while Grade-A variety would fetch an additional Rs 2,389, totalling Rs 1,777 per 75-kg bag, he explained. He further stated that the State government would also bear transportation charges and provide gunny bags to farmers. For further details, farmers may contact the Control Room Centre at 8247693551 or the toll-free number 1967, he added.

Krishna District Civil Supplies Corporation Manager T Sivaram Prasad, District Civil Supplies Officer G Mohana Rao, DRO K Chandrasekhar Rao, Machilipatnam RDO K Swathi, and other officials were present.