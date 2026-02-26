Padmam opens new branch at Rajam

Visakhapatnam: Padmam Silver Jewellery was inaugurated by TDP senior leader K Jagadish at CMR Shopping Mall, Palakonda Road of Rajam.

Speaking on the occasion, Kondru Jagadish mentioned that a number of offers have been announced on the occasion of the brand’s inauguration. He stated that it is a great offer to give silver jewellery worth Rs 50,000 free on a purchase of Rs 1 lakh as part of the inaugural of the new branch.

Further, Jagadish opined that people are showing interest in buying silver jewellery nowadays. At present, Padmam has branches in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, CMR Group founder and managing director Mavuri Venkata Ramana stated that there has also been a huge increase in demand for silver jewellery and Padmam Silver Jewellery has a diverse range of CZ jewellery, temple, antique, Victoria collection, Kundan, mojo night collection, and several others that come with good offers.