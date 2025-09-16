  • Menu
Panchayat Raj staff celebrates Engineer’s Day
Anantapur: On the 164th birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, Anantapur Panchayat Raj celebrated Engineers’ Day at Road & Buildings...

Anantapur: On the 164th birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, Anantapur Panchayat Raj celebrated Engineers’ Day at Road & Buildings office here on Monday.

The members paid tributes to Mokshagundam by garlanding his statue. SE Murali Krishna advised all the engineers to take inspiration from Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya to come up in their life. He said Visvesvaraya was a man of values, discipline, service, perseverance and dedication.

EEs Prasad and Rajagopal, DE Katamaiah and office staff were present.

