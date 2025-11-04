Panic in Tirupati suburb as leopard kills pet dog

Tirupati: Tension prevailed in Bhupal Housing Colony near Mangalam on the outskirts of Tirupati after a leopard strayed into the neighbourhood early Monday and mauled a pet dog to death, sending shock waves among the residents.

The distressing incident came to light when the owners of the house found their dog missing at daybreak. On checking the CCTV footage, they were startled to see a leopard dragging the animal away after attacking it in front of the house. The footage confirmed that the big cat had entered the colony from the nearby forest fringes during the pre-dawn hours.

Alerted by the residents, forest department personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Officials later confirmed that they had found pugmarks and traces suggesting the leopard’s movement from the Mangalam forest belt into the residential area.

Authorities have since installed camera traps at several vulnerable locations to monitor the animal’s path and are prepared to deploy cages if the leopard continues to frequent the area. “Our teams are on constant patrol, and measures are in place to prevent any danger to residents,” forest officials assured.

Residents have been cautioned to stay indoors at night and to avoid leaving pets or cattle outside. The incident has reignited fears in the temple city, which has witnessed a series of leopard sightings in recent months — particularly around SV University and adjoining localities — highlighting the growing challenge of human–wildlife encounters near forested zones surrounding Tirupati.