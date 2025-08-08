Park development at Chitravathi Riverfront begins

Puttaparthi: As part of Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centenary celebrations, park development project along Chitravathi Riverfront commenced on Thursday with ground-breaking ceremony.

The initiative, supported by Rs 1.2 crore donation from Joyalukkas Foundation, aims to provide a peaceful recreational space for the people of Puttaparthi.

The foundation stone was laid by Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, accompanied by Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, Sri Sathya Sai Trust Central Committee Member RJ Ratnakar, and former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy. The project includes a landscaped park, open gym, walking tracks, and pagoda, and is expected to be completed in two months.

MLA Sindhura Reddy expressed gratitude to Joyalukkas for their contribution and emphasised that such developments will uplift the spiritual town’s infrastructure while promoting public well-being.

She pledged to make Puttaparthi the number one constituency in the State in terms of development and lauded all stakeholders for their support.

Former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy highlighted prior developmental works, including Rs 15 crore check dam over Chitravathi River during his term.

He also announced the upcoming installation of CCTV surveillance in the town with Rs 1.1 crore support from Sri Sathya Sai Trust.

Joyalukkas representative Joy Mathew stated that contributing to Puttaparthi’s growth is a privilege and a blessing, crediting Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s divine inspiration for their involvement.