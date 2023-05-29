Parties waiting at registration offices A frozen online system

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): The online system is not working in registrar offices across the East Godavari district since Monday morning. There are 18 registration offices across the district. Almost 100 to 150 registrations were stopped in every office. Land sellers, buyers, and document writers were waiting at the respective offices since morning as the registrations were not completed.

The government is significantly increasing the market value of land across the state from June 1. In the East Godavari district, the market value is going to be increased by different percentages from the current value in different areas. It is unofficially said that the market value will increase by a minimum of 30 percent in some areas and a maximum of 80 percent in some areas.

Document writer M Sharma said that all the documents have been uploaded by paying the stamp duties this morning, but the document printout is not coming